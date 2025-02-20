NWSL

Denver's new NWSL team reveals six possible name options: Gold, Elevate, more

Denver Gold FC and Denver Elevate FC are among the choices up for vote.

By Sanjesh Singh

NBC Universal, Inc.

Denver Gold FC? Or what about Denver Elevate FC?

After being awarded the next National Women's Soccer League franchise, Denver is running a fan vote to help determine its club name.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

The six choices are as follows:

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.
  • Denver Peak FC
  • Colorado 14ers FC
  • Denver FC
  • Colorado Summit FC
  • Denver Gold FC
  • Denver Elevate FC

Voters can rank the six choices from most to least preferred, or they can write in a suggestion instead. The voting opened Wednesday, Feb. 19 and will run until Wednesday, Feb. 26.

The list came to fruition after the club received feedback during its franchise launch event on Jan. 30.

Soccer

USWNT 2 hours ago

USWNT using SheBelieves Cup as chance to foster young talent

Inter Miami 3 hours ago

Messi scores in Inter Miami's 1-0 win vs. Sporting KC in Champions Cup

The final name along with the accompanying crest, colors and brand identity will be announced at a later date. The club is also finalizing plans for a team-dedicated stadium with practice facilities for the athletes.

Denver beat out groups from Cincinnati and Cleveland to land the NWSL's 16th team, paying a reported record $110 million fee. The club is expected to begin play in 2026.

Hayes became the 10th full-time head coach for the U.S. Women’s National Team after leading the Chelsea FC Women for the last 11 seasons.

This article tagged under:

NWSLsoccer
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us