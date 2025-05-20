soccer

Gadi Kinda, who played pro soccer in Israel and for Sporting KC, dies at 31 

Kinda's Israeli club, Maccabi Haifa, announced his death following his hospitalization for an undisclosed condition.

By The Associated Press

Gadi Kinda
Bill Barrett/ISI Photos/Getty Image

Gadi Kinda, a midfielder on the Israeli national soccer team who previously played for Sporting Kansas City in the MLS, died Tuesday. He was 31.

Kinda's Israeli club, Maccabi Haifa, announced his death following his hospitalization for an undisclosed condition.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Kinda played for Sporting Kansas City from 2020-23 and signed with Maccabi Haifa in January 2024. He played his final match March 29.

Women's World Cup May 8

FIFA picks 8 host cities for the 2027 Women's World Cup in Brazil

World Cup May 6

Trump's Cabinet members warn FIFA World Cup visitors not to overstay their visas

Spain May 16

Car plows into crowd outside Espanyol vs. Barcelona game, injuring 13 people

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Born in Ethiopia, Kinda moved to Israel when he was 3. He played professionally for Ashdod SC and Beitar Jerusalem before he joined Sporting Kansas City. He also played four years on the Israeli national team.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was among fans who offered condolences to Kinda's family. Kinda started 48 of 64 matches with Sporting Kansas City and scored 14 goals.

“Gadi was a fan favorite for his outstanding play on the field, his passion for the sport, and his spirit of kindness and his generosity to everyone around him,” the MLS wrote in a post on X.

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

soccerMLS
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us