How to watch Brazil vs. Argentina 2026 World Cup qualifier: TV, stream, more

Raphinha and Brazil will take on Argentina, who will not have Lionel Messi.

By Sanjesh Singh

A classic soccer rivalry is about to reignite.

Brazil and Argentina, two of international soccer's premier nations, will face off in 2026 World Cup qualifying action as the race to claim a spot heats up.

Argentina leads the Conmebol qualifying standings with 28 points through 13 games and have been the superior South American squad in its quest to repeat as world champions.

Brazil endured a slow start in the early stages of qualifying but have managed to climb back into third place, one point behind second-place Ecuador at 21 points.

So, will Vinicius Jr. and Raphinha lead Brazil to a key win over its rivals? Or will Julian Alvarez and Emi Martinez come up big for Argentina? Here's what to know to catch the action:

When is the Brazil vs. Argentina game?

Brazil and Argentina will meet on Tuesday, March 25.

What time is the Brazil vs. Argentina game?

The Brazil-Argentina clash kicks off at 8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT.

Where is the Brazil vs. Argentina game?

Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires, Argentina is the venue for the game.

Will Lionel Messi play vs. Brazil?

No, Messi was unavailable for March international duties due to a knock. He did not play in Argentina's 1-0 win over Uruguay on Friday.

Where to watch Brazil vs. Argentina on television

The Brazil-Argentina game will only be broadcast in Spanish on Telemundo.

Where to stream Brazil vs. Argentina online

The Brazil-Argentina game will be available to stream on FuboTV, TyC Sports and ViX.

