It's an all-MLS final in the 2024 Leagues Cup for the second straight year.

After Inter Miami topped Nashville in the first edition of the tournament last season, two new teams will clash for a chance at their first Leagues Cup triumph.

LAFC and defending MLS champions Columbus Crew are the two franchises in the final, making it a rematch of the 2023 MLS Cup Final that saw the latter come away with a 2-1 win.

While Columbus -- led by Cucho Hernandez, Diego Rossi and Co. -- have remained a tough side in MLS, LAFC have strengthened since, with veteran Europeans Hugo Lloris and Olivier Giroud aiding Denis Bouanga's power.

Here's everything to know about the final:

When is the 2024 Leagues Cup Final?

The final is slated for Sunday, Aug. 25.

What time is the 2024 Leagues Cup Final?

Kickoff time is slated for 7:15 p.m. ET, 4:15 p.m. PT.

Where is the 2024 Leagues Cup Final?

Just like the 2023 MLS Cup Final, the Crew will have home-field advantage with the game set to transpire at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio.

How to watch, stream the 2024 Leagues Cup Final

The final will be available to stream on the MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

Who won the 2023 Leagues Cup?

Lionel Messi and Miami topped Nashville 1-1 (10-9 penalties) in the 2023 final. Miami fell to Columbus 3-2 in the round of 16 with Messi out of the lineup for several weeks due to an injury.

