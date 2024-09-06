USMNT

How to watch USMNT vs. Canada in first September international friendly

It's the Stars and Stripes' first game of the new season

By Sanjesh Singh

NBC Universal, Inc.

The U.S. men's national team is back for the 2024-25 campaign.

The last time the USMNT took the pitch was during the 2024 Paris Olympics, though that was primarily an under-21 squad with a different head coach in Marko Mitrovic.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Now the senior players will take the field, such as AC Milan's Christian Pulisic, Crystal Palace's Matt Turner and Real Betis' Johnny Cardoso, among others.

On the coaching front, Gregg Berhalter assistant Mikey Varas will be in charge with the deal for Mauricio Pochettino not yet formally announced.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Up first in the USMNT's two-game slate is Canada, a nation it has fared well against in recent years. Here's everything to know about the friendly:

USMNT Sep 1

Gregg Berhalter assistant Mikey Varas will coach USMNT in September friendlies

USMNT Aug 27

USMNT's Tanner Tessman becomes Lyon's first American player after transfer

When is the USMNT vs. Canada game?

The U.S. and Canada will meet on Saturday, Sept. 7.

What time is the USMNT vs. Canada game?

Kickoff time is slated for 4 p.m. ET, 1 p.m. PT.

Where is the USMNT vs. Canada game?

Children's Mercy Park, home of MLS side Sporting Kansas City, is the venue for the game.

How to watch the USMNT vs. Canada game live, on TV

The USMNT-Canada game will be broadcast live in English on TBS and on Telemundo and Universo in Spanish.

How to livestream the USMNT vs. Canada game

The USMNT-Canada game will be available to stream on Max in English and Peacock in Spanish.

U.S. soccer star Alex Morgan announced her retirement from soccer and that she is pregnant with her second child in a social media post on Thursday.

This article tagged under:

USMNT
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us