USMNT

How to watch USMNT vs. Jamaica in Nations League quarterfinals Game 1

Both November games for the U.S. will be against Jamaica

By Sanjesh Singh

NBC Universal, Inc.

Mauricio Pochettino dipped his toes into international football in the October break. Now he'll lead the U.S. men's national team for his first competitive matches.

The two games the U.S. will play in November are both Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal games, with Jamaica being the opponent for the two-legged fixtures.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Last time out in October, the U.S. beat Panama 2-0 under Pochettino's first game but lost away to Mexico 2-0 in the second, though multiple key players withdrew beforehand.

Here's what to know about the first leg between the USMNT and Jamaica:

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

When is the USMNT vs. Jamaica game?

The U.S. and Jamaica will play on Thursday, Nov. 14.

What time is the USMNT vs. Jamaica game?

Soccer

soccer 20 hours ago

How violence surrounding a soccer match between Israeli and Dutch teams unfolded

2024 Paris Olympics 24 hours ago

Bev Priestman fired as Canada women's soccer coach after review of Olympic drone scandal

Kickoff time is slated for 8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT.

Where is the USMNT vs. Jamaica game?

National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica, is the venue for the first leg.

How to watch the USMNT vs. Jamaica game on TV

The U.S. and Jamaica game will be available to watch in English on TNT and truTV. NBC Universo will carry the game in Spanish.

How to stream the USMNT vs. Jamaica game

The game will be streamed online on Max in English, while Peacock will carry the game in Spanish.

Here are five things to know about American soccer player Christian Mate Pulisic.

This article tagged under:

USMNTsoccerCONCACAF
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us