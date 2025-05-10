Inter Miami loses 4-1 to Minnesota, worst MLS loss with Lionel Messi

Bongokuhle Hlongwane, Anthony Markanich and Robing Lod each scored a goal Saturday to help Minnesota United beat Inter Miami 4-1.

Minnesota (6-2-4), which beat Austin 3-0 last time out to snap a three-game winless skid, has won back-to-back games.

Hlongwane scored his first goal of the season to give Minnesota a 1-0 lead in the 32nd minute. Hlongwane, who scored a career-high 11 goal last season, slipped behind the defense and perfectly timed his run onto a ball played ahead by Carlos Harvey for a one-touch finish inside the back post from the right corner of the 6-yard box.

Markanich made it 2-0 when he scored in first-half stoppage time, his second goal in as many games and the third of his four-year MLS career. Michael Boxall played a long throw-in to the near post, where Nicolás Romero flicked a header backward to Markanich, who put away a header from point-blank range. It was the first career assist for Romero, a 21-year-old in his first MLS season.

Lionel Messi scored in the 48th minute, when he rolled a shot from the left-center of the area past the outstretched arm of diving goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair inside the back post.

Luis Suárez (personal reasons) did not play for Miami.

An own goal by Miami's Marcelo Weigandt made it 3-1 in the 68th and Robin Lod ran onto a pass from Tani Oluwaseyi and put away a one-touch finish — his first goal of the season — to cap the scoring in the 70th minute.

Miami (6-2-3) beat the New York Red Bulls 4-1 last time out to rebound from its first loss of the season, 4-3 defeat to Dallas at home on April 27.

Miami beat Minnesota 2-1 at home in June of 2022 in the only other meeting between the clubs.

