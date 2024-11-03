Inter Miami, Messi on brink of shock MLS Cup exit after Atlanta wins Game 2

Halloween may have just passed, but it's getting spooky for Inter Miami.

Miami on Saturday lost to Atlanta United 2-1 in Game 2 of their best-of-three first-round series, meaning the action will head back to Florida as Lionel Messi and Co. could get eliminated early with a loss.

After winning Game 1 at home 2-1, Miami had the result flipped back to them by Atlanta despite a costly miscue by the Five Stripes in the first half.

Goalkeeper Brad Guzan attempted to dropkick the ball away, but seemed to slip as the ball went off a Miami player. Federico Redondo was there to lay it off to center-back Hector Martinez, who easily put it away into an empty net in the 40th minute.

Miami have the opener and it was bizarre. 😳@InterMiamiCF // Audi #MLSCupPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/u2M3EQawbF — Major League Soccer (@MLS) November 2, 2024

But Atlanta picked it up after the interval and created the better chances in the first 15 minutes.

Atlanta got the equalizer in the 58th minute after left-back Pedro Amador put a dangerous ball into the box from deep, to which center-back Derrick Williams powerfully headed home.

GAME. ON.



What a ball from Pedro Amador to set up the equalizer! // Audi #MLSCupPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/ZxpGURvEEJ — Major League Soccer (@MLS) November 3, 2024

The momentum flipped back to Miami essentially the rest of the game as Atlanta relied on counters, but Messi and Co. failed to find the goal that would've sealed the series to provide the team with extra rest.

Miami kept pushing for the winner and didn't retain the ball well enough, ultimately seeing its defense exposed in the dying minutes of second-half stoppage time.

Veteran forward Aleksey Miranchuk found Xande Silva for a thumping goal in the fourth of five added minutes. Silva had just come off the bench in the 89th minute. He received a yellow card for his celebration.

Miami had the better expected goals at 1.48 to 0.95 with both teams having two big chances, via FotMob. But the typically clinical Miami side just couldn't get the job done. Sergio Busquets did not play for Miami due to illness.

Game 3 in Miami is set for Saturday, Nov. 3 at 8 p.m. ET. No. 9 Atlanta will look for the stunning upset while top-seeded Miami will seek to advance and play the winner of No. 4 Orlando City or No. 5 Charlotte FC.

Orlando and Charlotte will also compete in a Game 3 after the latter forced it with a penalty shootout win in Game 2.