Has Inter Miami won the MLS Cup? Lionel Messi chasing history

The 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs will put the top teams to the test in knockout-round scenarios.

Only the teams built for knockout soccer will go far, which is why the Columbus Crew and LAFC, last season's cup final matchup, are among the contenders.

But Inter Miami is expectedly also among the summit, with Lionel Messi's first full season with the team playing a role in them winning their first ever Supporters' Shield.

So, with Messi in the MLS playoffs, has he or Miami won the title? Here's what to know:

Has Lionel Messi won the MLS Cup?

No, Messi has not won the MLS Cup. After joining Miami midseason in 2023, the team was too far down in the standings and Messi could not propel it into the playoffs.

Has Inter Miami won the MLS Cup?

No, Inter Miami is one of the near dozen MLS teams who have not yet hoisted the cup trophy. The club also hasn't yet made an appearance in the final.

What trophies have Inter Miami won?

Miami, which was founded in 2018, have only started winning trophies since the Messi era began. Messi led the team to a triumphant Leagues Cup win in 2023 while also playing a role in the 2024 Supporters' Shield.

Who has the most MLS Cup wins?

While Inter Miami has yet to win the MLS Cup, a team that has is looking to extend its record. LA Galaxy has won the most MLS Cups with five and will be looking to make it six as the No. 2 seed out West.