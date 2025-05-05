Real Madrid, Arsenal among CNBC's most valuable soccer clubs: See the full list

Soccer, the world's most global and popular sport, unsurprisingly has numerous clubs boasting lucrative values and revenue numbers.

According to CNBC's 2025 soccer valuations, the club leading the way is Real Madrid. The La Liga giants are valued at $6.7 billion, earning $1.13 billion in revenue in the 2023-24 season.

A club-member owned team, Real Madrid is helped by the Santiago Bernabeu's 78,297 seating capacity, along with $268 million in matchday revenue and $521 million in commercial. The latter two figures are the highest among the 25 ranked clubs.

Fellow Spanish giants Barcelona are in the top 10 at No. 3. Another club-member owned team, Barcelona is valued at $5.65 billion with $822 million in revenue collected. It is hindered by the temporary 50,000-capacity stadium Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys. Once Spotify Camp Nou finishes its enhancements, the stadium is expected to have a 105,000 capacity.

The rest of the top 10 is dominated by Premier League teams. Manchester United led the way at No. 2 with a value of $6 billion and $834 million in revenue despite a drop in success the past few campaigns.

Liverpool ($5.4 billion), Manchester City ($5.2 billion), Arsenal ($4 billion), Tottenham ($3.5 billion) and Chelsea ($3.5 billion) -- the league's "Big Six" -- are all in the top 10. Five additional Premier League sides made the list, including up-and-coming Brighton & Hove Albion ($910 million).

Major League Soccer saw three teams make the cut, with all being valued at $1 billion or above. LAFC topped the league at No. 20 overall, valued at $1.05 billion. LA Galaxy, the reigning champions, came in at No. 21 with a $1.03 billion value. The Galaxy only made $107 in matchday revenue, easily the lowest of the 25 teams despite its triumphs.

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami followed at No. 22 with a $1 billion value that was impeded by its 21,550-capacity stadium. However, Miami is moving into a new stadium next season that will help the club most likely return to the list.

Hurting the MLS is its broadcasting deal with Apple TV, which is behind a paywall customers must subscribe to. The league has to hope Messi has enough of a long-term impact on the league to compete with the European powerhouses, CNBC's Michael Ozanian said.

"... In terms of global viewership, appeal, brand interest, all those big categories that drive revenue, Major League Soccer is just a fraction of what the European teams draw in the top leagues, whether you're talking about the Premier League, La Liga in Spain, Serie A in Italy, the Bundesliga in Germany, or even [Ligue 1]."

Additionally, the success European teams have experienced abroad in terms of revenue and fan culture plays a significant role in Americans looking to secure ownerships in popular clubs, Ozanian said.

Despite not making this list, Everton was taken over by American ownership in late 2024. The takeover meant half of the Premier League teams had an American owner or group at the summit.

"Going back to when the Glazer family many years ago first bought into Manchester United, I think what American investors realized was that these European teams are such strong global brands, number one," Ozanian said. "And number two, within their regions, in other words, where their stadiums are and that core fan base, you know, they parade down on game day and go to the games.

"They regularly sell out tickets. It's a rabid, rabid fan base and I think that they viewed this as something that was an undervalued investment and that's what sparked interest, so you've seen guys like the Glazer family and Stan Kroenke with Arsenal and Fenway Sports Group with Liverpool, you've seen them come in and invest in these teams and it's proven to be, you know, terrific investments."

