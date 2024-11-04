It's an upset New York won't soon forget.

The No. 7-seeded Red Bulls on Sunday eliminated reigning MLS Cup champions Columbus Crew 2-2 (5-4 penalties).

The last penalty of the shootout came down to 21-year-old midfielder Daniel Edelman, who won it for New York.

New York stole the first game of the best-of-three series at Columbus on Oct. 29. Felipe Carballo's 25th-minute goal was enough for the Red Bulls to see out the win despite the Crew's 78% possession.

In Game 2, Columbus struck first via Maximilian Arfsten in the 54th minute. But New York scored the next two goals to take a 2-1 lead after Dante Vanzeir's 64th-minute goal and Emil Forsberg's 80th-minute penalty.

But the Crew somehow fought for more after Christian Ramirez equalized in the sixth minute of second-half stoppage time, eventually sending the game to penalties.

With the result, the Red Bulls will now play either No. 3 FC Cincinnati or No. 6 NYCFC. That series is 1-1 with the decisive Game 3 set for Nov. 9.

If NYCFC prevails after winning Game 2 at home 3-1 (it lost Game 1 1-0), then it would be a New York derby in th Eastern Conference semifinals.

The Red Bulls were not expected to advance, let alone sweep, past the Crew due to the seasons each side had. But Forsberg, with a goal and an assist on the day, continues to revamp the team whenever he's available after coming over from RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga.

For Columbus, questions may arise on the futures of popular coach Wilfried Nancy and star forward Cucho Hernandez. They've delivered success and several significant moments for the franchise, but could be hot commodities wanted across the soccer spectrum.