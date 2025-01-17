Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney made another foray into soccer team ownership Thursday as part of an investment group that acquired Colombian club La Equidad.

The Wrexham co-owners are shareholders in the group led by Al Tylis, who is co-chairman of Mexican club Necaxa, and Sam Porter, who is a Necaxa board member.

La Equidad, a Bogota club founded in the 1980s, said the purchase was approved by the country’s professional soccer league organization.

Other investors include actress Eva Longoria as well as baseball pitcher Justin Verlander and his wife, actress Kate Upton.

Tylis and Porter will take over as co-presidents of the board of directors of La Equidad, the club’s statement said.

“Our new owners are committed to investing in key areas, including our core forces and our female team,” La Equidad said in a statement.

The club did not release financial details of the purchase.

Tylis said his group’s aim “is to strengthen every aspect of the club, investing for the long term and building on the strong foundation that already exists.”

La Equidad is considered a small club and its Metropolitano Stadium holds only 10,000 spectators. The team finished the latest edition of the league in 13th place.

Last year, Reynolds and McElhenney purchased a minority stake of Necaxa.