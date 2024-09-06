Soccer player sidelined from game due to injury from ‘hefty sneeze'

One heavy-duty sneeze left a League One player sidelined from competition in England on Tuesday.

Bolton Wanderers star Victor Adeboyejo hurt his back after a “pretty hefty sneeze,” according to his head coach.

“Victor has been suffering with a nasty back injury and a sneeze set it off yesterday, believe it or not,” the manager Ian Evatt said.

The manager went on to say that the sneeze caused the player to feel a crack in his ribs and that a scan will be required to come to an official diagnosis. The Nigerian striker missed the team’s showdown against Barrow on Tuesday and it is unknown when he will be able to return to the field.

“Victor is a powerful boy and even his sneezes are powerful,” the manager went on to say.

Has an athlete ever gotten injured from a sneeze before Adeboyejo?

Bizarre or not — this wouldn't be the first time an athlete has sneezed their way to the sidelines.

Sammy Sosa hit 35 home runs for the Chicago Cubs during the season. The high achievement came with a price, as the slugger strained his back from “two violent sneezes." Sosa ultimately suffered a sprained ligament in his lower back and went on to miss a couple of weeks of action.

MLB players who have had similar freak accidents include former pitcher Goose Gossage, who hurt his back sneezing while warming up in the bullpen in 1985, along with Marc Valdes, who in 1995 aggravated a rib injury while sneezing in a cab.

Professional golfer Sam Torrance dislocated his sternum after a sneezing fit in 1993, while soccer star David Beckham experienced a similar mishap, pulling a muscle in his back due to a sneeze.