Where to watch Real Madrid vs. Al Hilal in Club World Cup: TV, stream, more

Plenty of stars will be on the field when Real Madrid and Al Hilal meet in the Club World Cup.

Real Madrid, one of the giants of club football, is coming off a rare trophy-less season, which led to Carlo Ancelotti's sacking. Xabi Alonso, a former Madrid midfield star, came in after a successful stint at Bayer Leverkusen in Germany.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Madrid have added defensive reinforcements in right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold and center-back Dean Huijsen, with more signings expected over the next few months. Vinicius Jr., Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham and Fede Valverde are additional stars on the team, with Rodrygo's future in doubt.

Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal has lured plenty of ex-European stars over, which has led to domestic success. Among them include Aleksandar Mitrovic, Joao Cancelo, Kalidou Koulibaly, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Yassine Bounou, Ruben Neves, Renan Lodi and Malcom, who once was the most exciting prospect in the game. Simone Inzaghi also signed on as manager following a heavy Champions League final loss with Inter.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Madrid is a high favorite to win the tournament, while Al Hilal could potentially play spoiler due to the experience of its stars. Here's how to watch the two face off in the Club World Cup:

When is the Real Madrid-Al Hilal game?

Madrid and Al Hilal will meet on Wednesday, June 18.

What time is the Real Madrid-Al Hilal game?

Kickoff time is set for 3 p.m. ET, 12 p.m. PT.

Where is the Real Madrid-Al Hilal game?

Hard Rock Stadium in Miami is the venue for the match.

Where to watch the Real Madrid-Al Hilal game online, on TV

The Madrid-Al Hilal game will be available via TV and streaming on DAZN, which is the exclusive broadcast partner of the tournament.

Here are five things to know about Vinícius Júnior, winger for La Liga club Real Madrid and the Brazil national team.