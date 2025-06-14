Where to watch USMNT vs. Trinidad and Tobago in Gold Cup: TV, stream, more

The U.S. men's national team is in desperate need of a win.

The Stars and Stripes have lost four straight games for the first time since 2007, with Mauricio Pochettino's Gold Cup squad also missing key starters and depth pieces.

Most recently, the U.S. fell to Turkey 2-1 and Switzerland 4-0 in June international friendlies. If the U.S. wants to end the skid and start the Gold Cup on track, up first is Trinidad and Tobago.

Trinidad and Tobago is led by star forward Levi Garcia, but lack quality elsewhere. The U.S. doesn't have its best players, but should still pull through with the victory and all three points.

Here's how to watch the USMNT in its first Gold Cup game of the biannual tournament:

When is the USMNT-Trinidad and Tobago game?

The U.S. and Trinidad and Tobago will meet on Sunday, June 15.

What time is the USMNT-Trinidad and Tobago game?

Kickoff time is set for 6 p.m. ET, 3 p.m. PT.

Where is the USMNT-Trinidad and Tobago game?

PayPal Park in San Jose, Calif., is the venue for the game.

Where to watch the USMNT-Trinidad and Tobago game on TV

The U.S.-Trinidad and Tobago game will be broadcast on FOX. TUDN and Univision will carry the game in Spanish.

Where to stream the USMNT-Trinidad and Tobago game online

The U.S.-Trinidad and Tobago game will be available to stream on FoxSports.com and the Fox Sports mobile app. TUDN and Univision will stream the game in Spanish on its streaming platforms.

