NBA Draft

Social media reacts to Gradey Dick's ‘Wizard of Oz' themed NBA draft outfit

The shooting guard from Kansas paid tribute to Dorothy

By Mike Gavin

Gradey Dick
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

We're not in Kansas anymore.

Gradey Dick, a Kansas native who played for the Jayhawks, paid tribute to Dorothy from the "Wizard of Oz" during the 2023 NBA Draft on Thursday. But instead of wearing ruby slippers, he wore a ruby jacket and turtleneck with sequins that sparkled under the spotlight.

"Dorothy has her little slippers, I got my Dorothy suit," he said while showing off his outfit before the draft.

The yellow brick road then led the shooting guard to Toronto after the Raptors selected him with the 13th pick in the draft. 

Dick is arguably the top shooter in the draft class, averaging 14.1 points per game while shooting 40.3 percent from 3 in his lone season at Kansas.

But the talk on draft night was less about his fit with Toronto and more about his actual fit, which happened to match the Raptors' color scheme. In addition to the jacket, which he said was designed by Dolce & Gabbana, his look included black pants and a diamond chain with a "GD" initial logo.

Social media, of course, had some jokes that may have left him wanting to click his heels three times…

