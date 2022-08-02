Source: Dodgers Trade Jake Lamb to Mariners

The Los Angeles Dodgers have made another trade.
Just hours after acquiring slugger Joey Gallo from the New York Yankees, the Dodgers traded Jake Lamb to the Seattle Mariners for cash considerations.
The 31-year-old Lamb signed a minor league deal with the Dodgers in the offseason and was called up to the majors in late June. Lamb spent time in left field and in the DH spot, but was likely going to be the odd man out after the team acquired Gallo.
Lamb was an All-Star in 2017 with the Arizona Diamondbacks when he hit 30 home runs. Lamb was born and raised in Seattle, and now gets to play for his hometown team.
In 25 games with the Dodgers this season, Lamb batted .235 with two homers and four RBI. He also appeared in 61 games with Triple-A Oklahoma City batting .290 with 15 homers and 50 RBI.
Robert Murray of FanSided was the first to report the Lamb to Seattle trade.
The Dodgers made it official shortly thereafter.