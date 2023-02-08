Source: Lakers Trade Russell Westbrook For D'Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley, and Jarred Vanderbilt in Three-Team Deal

The Los Angeles Lakers are completing a deal for D'Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley, and Jarred Vanderbilt in a three-team trade with the Utah Jazz and Minnesota Timberwolves a source told NBC LA on Wednesday.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski was the first to report the trade talks early Wednesday morning. By the early evening the trade had been completed and the players were told of the deal. Other reporters soon followed with the news.

ESPN Sources: The Lakers are finalizing deal to land Minnesota’s D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt in trade including Mike Conley and picks to Timberwolves and Russell Westbrook and a lightly protected 2027 LA first-round pick to Jazz. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 9, 2023

The details of the trade are not yet official, but reportedly the Timberwolves will receive guards Mike Conley and Nickeil Alexander-Walker from the Utah Jazz, as well as draft picks. The Jazz will receive Russell Westbrook, Juan Toscano-Anderson, and Damian Jones from the Lakers as well as the team's 2027 first-round draft pick.

The Lakers will get point guard D'Angelo Russell from the Timberwolves, shooting guard Malik Beasley, and power forward Jarred Vanderbilt from the Utah Jazz.

The trade reunites the 26-year-old Russell with the team that drafted him with the second overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft. Russell was traded by the Lakers in 2018 to the Brooklyn Nets. Russell is currently averaging 18 points, six assists, and is shooting 39.1 percent from three this season.

Russell is now on his fifth team in eight years after stints with the Golden State Warriors and Timberwolves.

Beasley, 26, is averaging 13.4 points with the Jazz and is shooting 36 percent from beyond the arc. Vanderbilt, 23, is averaging 8.3 points and eight rebounds per game.

This is an evolving story. Please check back for more updates and reactions...