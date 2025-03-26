Not enough parking? Free Dodger Stadium Express buses return for 2025 season

Dodger fans tired of fighting traffic look no further; the Dodger Stadium Express program is back for the 2025 season.

A collaboration with the Los Angeles Metro, Dodger's fans can catch 'Dodger Express' buses free of charge to and from the game from the several different South Bay stations or Union Station, free of charge.

Service for the 2025 season starts 2.5 hours before game time.

Union Station

Boarding will now be Union Station West — the Alameda Street side of the station that faces downtown L.A. Boarding is no longer at the bus plaza at Union Station East.

Buses drop off and pick up riders at two locations at the stadium: behind center field and at the top deck.

Service starts 2.5 hours before game time through the end of the 2nd inning.

Return trips to Union Station and the South Bay end 45 minutes after the final out or 20 minutes after post-game events, such as fireworks or drone shows.

Parking at Union Station is $8. Space is available on a first-come, first-served basis. For big games, the garage does sometimes fill — so arrive early.

There is also free and paid parking available at many Metro Rail and Busway stations. LA Metro's parking page has more info.

South Bay

The Dodger Stadium Express will stop at the following stations: Slauson, Manchester, Harbor Freeway, Rosecrans, or Harbor Gateway Transit Center (Bay 9).

Buses to the game run every 30 minutes starting 2.5 hours before game time, with the last bus leaving Harbor Gateway Transit Center at game time.

Buses will drop off and pick up behind right field.

Return trips begin after the end of the 7th inning, with the last bus departing 45 minutes after the final out or 20 minutes after a post-game event.

Free parking is available at Harbor Gateway, Rosecrans, Harbor Freeway, Manchester and Slauson stations on a first-come, first-served basis. The Harbor Gateway Transit Center is subject to a $3 rate for Sunday games during the NFL season.

Metro will provide the free service through the end of the season including playoffs and the World Series if the boys in blue qualify.

The Dodgers will play the Detroit Tigers in Chavez Ravine on opening day Thursday at 4:10 p.m.