Stars and Celebrities at Super Bowl LVII

1/10
Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images
Chris Stapleton performs the national anthem before Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium on Feb. 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.
2/10
Rob Carr/Getty Images
Troy Kotsur signs the national anthem before Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium on Feb. 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.
3/10
Rob Carr/Getty Images
Babyface performs “America the Beautiful” before Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium on Feb. 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.
4/10
Brynn Anderson/AP
Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin walks the field before the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz.
5/10
Timothy A. Clary//AFP via Getty Images
Rapper Jay-Z and his daughter Blue Ivy Carter arrive to Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Feb. 12, 2023.
6/10
Marcio J. Sanchez/AP
Actor Paul Rudd speaks on the field before the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz.
7/10
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images)
Actress and singer Sheryl Lee Ralph performs ahead of Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Feb. 12, 2023.
8/10
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Jordin Sparks attends the Super Bowl LVII Pregame at State Farm Stadium on Feb. 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.
9/10
Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Image
British chef Gordon Ramsay arrives to Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Feb. 12, 2023.
10/10
Brynn Anderson/AP
Algerian-French music producer and deejay, DJ Snake, performs before the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz.

