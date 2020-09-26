Stars

Stars, Lightning Face Off in Game 5 of Stanley Cup Final on NBC 5

Ondrej Palat scored the Lightning goal five minutes into the second period

Corey Perry #10 of the Dallas Stars scores against goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy #88 of the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first period of Game Five of the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Final between the Dallas Stars and the Tampa Bay Lightning at Rogers Place on Sept. 26, 2020 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.
Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images

The Dallas Stars and Tampa Bay Lightning are tied 1-1 after two periods in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final. Tampa Bay leads the series 3-1.

Veteran Corey Perry netted Dallas' goal, sneaking the puck past Lightning goalkeeper Andrei Vasilevskiy with two minutes to go in the period.

The series' fifth game comes less than 24 hours after Tampa Bay beat Dallas in overtime of Game 4.

This is the first Stanley Cup Final with back-to-back games since 2009 and only the second since the mid-1950s.

Tampa Bay leads the series three games to one and can claim the second Stanley Cup in franchise history with a win Saturday night.

