Ben Roethlisberger dealing with pec injury, Mike Tomlin says originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

It didn't take long for Ben Roethlisberger to suffer an injury in 2021.

The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback has a left pec injury that will impact his work week ahead of Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, head coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday.

"We'd better be ready to be adjustable," Tomlin said, via NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala.

The Steelers' offensive line struggled in its Week 2 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, surrendering 10 quarterback hits and allowing two sacks. Tomlin said he isn't considering any changes to the O-line despite the rocky start to the season.

Roethlisberger notoriously plays through injuries, but the 39-year-old isn't as durable as he once was. He played just two games in 2019 due to an elbow injury.

The Steelers have two other quarterbacks on the roster -- Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins. Rudolph has made nine starts since being drafted by Pittsburgh in the third round in 2018. Haskins, the No. 15 overall pick by the Washington Football Team in 2019, was cut during last season and signed by the Steelers in January. He's made 13 starts in his career, throwing just 12 touchdowns to 14 interceptions.

Roethlisberger is the latest NFL quarterback heading into Week 3 with injury concerns. Tua Tagovailoa, Tyrod Taylor and Andy Dalton all suffered injuries during their respective games Sunday.