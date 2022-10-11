NFL

Steelers Star Cam Heyward Blames His Butt for Negative Mike Tomlin Retweet

Cam Heyward said a "butt retweet" caused his Twitter account to share a message slamming head coach Mike Tomlin

By Eric Mullin



The 2022 NFL season has already seen a butt punt.

And now there’s been a butt retweet. 

Pittsburgh Steelers star defensive tackle Cam Heyward blamed his butt for retweeting a message that slammed head coach Mike Tomlin on Monday.

The tweet Heyward’s account shared was from the user @Disco198121, who called Tomlin a “fraud” and “clown” in addition to criticizing Pittsburgh’s linebackers. The tweet, which also defended Heyward, was a reply to a quote from ex-Steeler and current ESPN analyst Ryan Clark saying he saw a lack of effort from the Steelers in Sunday’s blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills.

After many took notice of Heyward’s eyebrow-raising Twitter activity, the five-time Pro Bowler claimed it was the result of a butt retweet.

Heyward, who’s played his entire 12-year NFL career under Tomlin, later sent out a follow-up tweet where he emphasized the retweet was an accident.

Some people, including Steelers fans, weren’t exactly buying his story, though.

The butt retweet came just one day after the Steelers were embarrassed by the Bills 38-3 for a fourth straight loss. Pittsburgh has never finished below .500 since Tomlin took over in 2007, but that streak could be in danger following a 1-4 start. 

Heyward and the Steelers will aim to avoid being the butt of all jokes once again when they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 6.

