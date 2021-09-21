Steph Curry

Steph, Ayesha Curry Renew Vows With Daughter Riley as Officiant

By Jessica Kleinschmidt

Steph, Ayesha renew vows with daughter Riley as officiant originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph and Ayesha Curry renewed their vows after 10 years (Yep -- couldn’t believe it ourselves), and it was a family affair with their daughter, Riley, being the officiant.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Both Ryan and Canon Curry watched as the small, yet beautiful and intimate ceremony continued. 

Ayesha wrote in an Instagram post about her Warriors star husband:

Sports

Sports news

Los Angeles Dodgers 10 hours ago

Albert Pujols Delivers RBI Single in 10th, Dodgers Beat Rockies 5-4

The Challenge 10 hours ago

Challenge Hero of the Night: La Verne Police Corporal Shannon Sullivan

“A couple of weeks ago, Steph surprised me with the most beautiful vow renewal ceremony He even picked out my dress for me and had it waiting,” she wrote. “Our big girl Riley officiated and Ryan and Canon walked me through the grass of our backyard.”

The two are close, not just as spouses, but as teammates.

They talk about everything, especially Steph’s game. One time he was even asked about how the couple communicates after a big win like the one he had against the Miami Heat last season when he scored 25 points, 11 of which he tallied in the fourth quarter and overtime.

“That’s my wife, we talk all the time,” Steph smiled.

Ayesha continued in her post.

“It’s everything I’ve always dreamed of, but didn’t know could be possible in this way. A moment I will never forget. I love you Steph.”

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Steph CurryNBAAyesha CurryGolden State Warriors
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Clear The Shelters PAWSitively Good Awards NBCLX
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us