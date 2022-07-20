Steph Curry Delivers NBA Finals Jab at Grant Williams in ESPYs Monologue

Steph has great jab for Celtics' Williams in ESPYs monologue originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Well, that didn't take long.

During his ESPYs monologue on Wednesday night, Steph Curry spotted Grant Williams of the Boston Celtics in the crowd and couldn't help but send a playful jab his way, much to the delight of the crowd.

Steph to Grant Williams:



"It's great to see you again my man. I know you like this color, I'll let you borrow it after I'm done. I might even let you wear a ring." 😂pic.twitter.com/z5ogkjbzkL — KNBR (@KNBR) July 21, 2022

On Wednesday morning, Williams "confidently" said that the Celtics were the better squad while the Warriors were more "disciplined," hence why they ultimately won the 2022 NBA Finals over a month ago. It seems like Curry heard what Williams said and sent a quick message of his own, as he was getting ready to host the ESPYs.

Regardless, it's all in good fun with no ill feelings toward any of the other athletes at the ESPYs, despite Curry's hilarious warning to attendees.

With "Petty King" Curry as the host, there are sure to be many more memorable moments when it's all said and done.