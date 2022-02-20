Steph Curry Named 2022 NBA All-Star Game MVP After Record Performance

Steph wins All-Star MVP with record-breaking 50-point night originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

With a record performance Sunday night, Warriors guard Steph Curry was the easy choice to win the Most Valuable Player of the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland.

Curry set an All-Star Game record by draining 16-of-27 3-point attempts, shattering Paul George's previous record of nine, set in 2016. Curry finished with 50 points on 17-of-30 shooting from the field, five rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal.

He nearly broke the All-Star Game scoring record, which is still held by Anthony Davis, who poured in 52 in 2017.

Curry nearly broke the 3-point record by halftime, when he had 24 points on 8-of-11 shooting from deep. Curry broke two records in the first half with six 3-pointers in a quarter and eight in a half.

Curry is the fifth Warriors player to win the All-Star Game MVP, joining Paul Arizin (1952), Wilt Chamberlain (1960), Rick Barry (1967) and Kevin Durant (2019). He's the first guard to be named the game's MVP since Russell Westbrook in 2016.

Curry's star performance led Team LeBron to a 163-160 win over Team Durant on Sunday night.