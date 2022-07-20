ESPYS

Steph Curry Roasts Rams, Lakers With Great Zinger in ESPYs Monologue

Curry went after the Lakers and Rams in Los Angeles

By Jarrod Castillo

Steph zings Rams, Lakers for buying veterans to win championship originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

No one is safe when Steph Curry is on the mic. 

With Grant Williams of the Boston Celtics already a target of one of Steph's playful hits, it only makes sense for Curry to turn his attention to the city the ESPYs were held: Los Angeles.

Seeing numerous Los Angeles Rams players in the building, Steph couldn't help but make a joke about the Rams and the Lakers bringing in veterans in an attempt to win championships, with varying degrees of success. 

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Prior to the 2021 NFL season, the Rams infamously traded away a number of draft picks for veterans, which ultimately led to a 2021 Super Bowl championship. However, the Lakers were not as lucky, failing to make it into the Play-In Tournament. 

RELATED: Petty King Steph seemingly reacts to Williams' 'disciplined' take

Sports

Get today's sports news out of Los Angeles. Here's the latest on the Dodgers, Lakers, Angels, Kings, Galaxy, LAFC, USC, UCLA and more LA teams.

Dodgers 2 hours ago

‘We Need More Black People at the Stadium.' Explaining Mookie Betts' Shirt

Joe Lacob 2 hours ago

Report: NBA Fining Warriors' Joe Lacob $500,000 for Luxury Tax Comments

In spite of this, the Warriors' star clearly is enjoying himself tonight and fans of any athletes and teams he roasts should enjoy themselves as well, as Curry did warn attendees beforehand that they are liable to catch "a couple of strays." 

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

ESPYSLos Angeles LakersLos Angeles RamsStephen Curry
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us