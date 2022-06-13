2022 NBA Finals

Steph Curry Trolls Boston Bar With ‘Ayesha Curry Can Cook' Shirt

Steph had a message for a Boston area restaurant that took a shot at his wife

By Ali Thanawalla

Steph epically trolls Boston with 'Ayesha Curry can cook' shirt originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry sees everything. EVERYTHING.

Three days after a Boston area bar named "Game On!" took a shot at Curry's wife, Ayesha, the Warriors' star had a clear response.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Following the Warriors' 104-94 win over the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center on Monday night, Curry showed up to his postgame press conference wearing an "Ayesha Curry CAN cook" t-shirt.

Curry's shirt was a retort to a handwritten sign outside a bar in Boston on Friday that said "Ayesha Curry Can't Cook."

Sports

Get today's sports news out of Los Angeles. Here's the latest on the Dodgers, Lakers, Angels, Kings, Galaxy, LAFC, USC, UCLA and more LA teams.

USWNT 6 hours ago

USWNT's Christen Press Has Torn ACL in Right Knee

USWNT 6 hours ago

Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan Back for US for World Cup Qualifiers

When a reporter, who was unaware of why Curry was wearing the shirt, asked for an explanation, the three-time NBA champion didn't elaborate.

"You've got to ask around the room and ask Twitter," Curry said.

RELATED: Draymond believes Steph will be "livid" in Game 6 after bad Game 5

You knew Curry wasn't going to let the shot at his wife slide. And after the Warriors handed the Celtics their first back-to-back losses, he picked the perfect time to respond.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

2022 NBA FinalsStephen CurryGolden State WarriorsBoston CelticsAyesha Curry
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us