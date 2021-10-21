Steph Curry's Incredible 25-Point Quarter Amazes LeBron James, Damian Lillard

Steph's incredible 25-point quarter amazes LeBron, Dame originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea
Steph Curry described his performance in the Warriors' opening-night win over the Los Angeles Lakers as "trash."
It's safe to say that Curry's level of play against the LA Clippers at Chase Center on Thursday night was anything but "trash" as the reigning NBA scoring champ dropped a remarkable 25 points in the first quarter, pacing the Warriors to a 44-27 lead after 12 minutes.
Curry finished the quarter a perfect 9-of-9 from the field, 5-of-5 from 3-point range and 2-of-2 from the free throw line, bringing the crowd at Chase to its feet numerous times.
Curry scored a team-high 21 in the Warriors' win over the Lakers on Tuesday, and he already topped that through 12 minutes against the Clippers. In the process, Curry tied his career high for points in the first quarter of a game.
Curry's performance was so awe-inspiring that several of his NBA peers, including LeBron James and Damian Lillard, tweeted about it.
Curry has nothing left to prove to the doubters, but he sure loves putting on a show whenever he can.
Curry's career-high 62 points against the Portland Trail Blazers last season might be in jeopardy.