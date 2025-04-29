Former Mavs teammates Steve Nash and Dirk Nowitzki reuniting as NBA analysts: Report

Steve Nash and Dirk Nowitzki are teaming up once again.

Nash is joining his former Dallas Mavericks teammate as an analyst on Amazon Prime Video's NBA studio and game coverage, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"Now I have to carry this guy again like i did over 25 years ago..." Nowitzki posted on X after the news was announced.

Now I have to carry this guy again like i did over 25 years ago… https://t.co/NIj4lKcjBc — Dirk Nowitzki (@swish41) April 29, 2025

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The Hall of Famers played together on the Mavericks from 1998 to 2004, leading the team to the Western Conference Finals in 2003. Nash, after the following season, signed with the Phoenix Suns as a free agent and won back-to-back MVP awards. Nowitzki would go on to lead the Mavs to their first NBA championship in 2011 and become one of the NBA's all-time leading scorers.

Nash retired in 2014 after an 18-year playing career, leading the league in assists five times. He served as head coach of a Brooklyn Nets team that included Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving for two-plus seasons before parting ways early in the 2022-2023 season.

Nash has studio experience…but for another sport. An avid soccer player and MLS investor, Nash was an analyst for Turner Sports’ UEFA Champions League coverage for the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons and later contributed to the network’s NBA coverage.

The 51-year-old Nash most recently has co-hosted Season 2 of the podcast "Mind the Game" with LeBron James, replacing JJ Redick after he became coach of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Nowitzki, who retired in 2019 and has served as a consultant with the Mavs, was announced as an Amazon analyst in January.

They'll be joined by studio host Taylor Rooks and former NBA All-Star Blake Griffin, per Stein.

Next season will mark the first year of the NBA's 11-year media rights deal, in which NBC and Amazon joined as new broadcast partners alongside ESPN.

NBC's package will include "Basketball Night in America" on Sundays after the NFL's Sunday Night Football concludes, plus two primetime windows a week (Tuesday and Peacock exclusive doubleheader on Monday) and conference semifinals. NBC also takes over the NBA All-Star Weekend festivities from TNT.

Amazon will hold the In-Season Tournament, Play-In Tournament, first-round playoff games and the WNBA streaming live on Prime Video. During the regular season, Amazon will air Thursday night doubleheaders beginning in January, Friday evening doubleheaders, select Saturday afternoon games and at least one game on Black Friday.