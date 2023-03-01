shooting

Student Athlete From Chicago Fatally Shot Near Clark Atlanta University

The suspect that killed 20-year-old baseball player Jatonne Sterling on Tuesday remains on the run

By Julia Elbaba

Getty Images

Student athlete from Chicago fatally shot near Clark Atlanta University originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

A Clark Atlanta University student-athlete was fatally shot on Tuesday and the suspect remains at large, according to the Atlanta Police Department. 

The victim has been identified by the university as Chicago native Jatonne Sterling, a 20-year-old sophomore who played on the baseball team.

Atlanta police responded to a call near the LYKE House Catholic Center shortly before 2 p.m. where Sterling was pronounced dead. He had a gunshot wound, police said.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

There is no suspect in custody, however, authorities believe Sterling knew his killer and was shot during a dispute in the parking lot, according to wsbradio.com.

“Clark Atlanta Athletics send its condolences to Jatonne Sterling’s family and friends. Gone too soon. Please keep Jatonne’s family in your prayers,” CAU Athletics said in a statement on Instagram. 

Police said on Wednesday that the investigation remains "highly active." 

Sports

Get today's sports news out of Los Angeles. Here's the latest on the Dodgers, Lakers, Angels, Kings, Galaxy, LAFC, USC, UCLA and more LA teams.

Formula One 39 mins ago

Logan Sargeant, First American F1 Driver Since 2015, Ready for Debut

MLB 41 mins ago

New MLB Rules Get Mixed Fan Reaction After First Live Looks

The university is organizing a candlelight vigil where the shooting took place on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m., 11alive.com reported.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Atlanta Police or 911.

This article tagged under:

shooting
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us