For the first time in recent memory, the lower-seeded Los Angeles Lakers opened their first-round series with the number two seeded Phoenix Suns as the overwhelming favorites. But the Lakers are not your typical seven seed.

The reigning NBA Champions were unhealthy for most of the regular season, but picked the perfect time to get back to full strength, winning six consecutive games entering Game 1 of the first round of the NBA Playoffs on Sunday.

The Lakers welcomed back Anthony Davis and LeBron James in recent weeks, both missing over a month with significant injuries. However, the biggest problem for the Lakers is they haven't had any time to develop chemistry with each other. Their starting lineup against the Warriors in the play-in tournament had only been on the court together a total of two times. That lack of chemistry showed in Game 1 on Sunday.

As the Lakers struggled both on offense, and transition defense, the Suns scorched them on the fast break, and took Game 1 of the series in impressive fashion, 99-90. Phoenix led by as many as 16 points, and the Lakers could not take advantage of a right-shoulder injury to Suns point guard Chris Paul.

Paul went down early in the second quarter after running into his own teammate Cam Johnson. Paul went down to the ground grabbing his right shoulder and immediately went back to the locker room. He returned a few minutes later to a standing ovation and was diagnosed with a right-shoulder contusion.

Paul did not look the same for the remainder of the game, but the Lakers could not take advantage. Each and every time the Lakers cut the lead to single digits, the Suns would respond with a run of their own to go back up by 12 or more.

Down the stretch, Devin Booker took over for the Suns. The 24-year-old All-Star, playing in his first playoff action led all scorers with a game-high 34 points. The Lakers threw every defender they had at Booker—even double teams—but he remained confident and unstoppable on offense.

The Suns defense, ranked seventh in the league this season, held it's own, holding the Lakers to just 90 points. However, poor outside shooting, limited bench contributions, and awful transition defense didn't help the Lakers either. Los Angeles had 14 turnovers, and it took three quarters for Frank Vogel to finally adjust to the Suns fast break offense by putting in Alex Caruso, Wes Matthews, and moving Davis to the center position.

James led the Lakers with 18 points, and was 3-for-7 from beyond the arc. Unfortunately for L.A. James was the only player who could hit a three-pointer as the rest of the team was 4-for-19 from deep. Davis finished with only 13 points, Dennis Schröder had 14, and Montrezl Harrell and Alex Caruso combined for 22 off the bench.

James likes to say that the first game of any seven-game playoff series is a "feel out game." The challenge now for the Lakers is how much they learned in this game and how they will adjust defensively. Hitting their wide-open three-pointers will help in Game 2 as well. One thing for certain is the Lakers won't panic or flinch, but with no seven-seed in NBA history ever winning the NBA Finals, the challenge ahead of the Lakers is daunting to say the least.