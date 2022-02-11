Joe Burrow

Bengals' Joe Burrow: ‘I'm Chasing Aaron Rodgers to Be the Best'

Joe Burrow and the Bengals face off against the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl on Sunday

By Joseph Michalitsianos

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow knows the level he has to reach if he wants to be an NFL great.

“I’m chasing Aaron Rodgers to be the best,” said Burrow. “He’s been doing it for a long time.”

Rodgers won his fourth MVP award this season after leading the Green Bay Packers to a 13-4 regular-season record before they crashed out of the playoffs to the 49ers.

That same night, Burrow won Comeback Player of the Year. Burrow overcame a grueling knee injury during his rookie year to lead the Bengals to their first Super Bowl since 1982.

Burrow saw Rodgers’ greatness firsthand as the Bengals fell to the Packers in overtime during Week 5. After that, the Packers only lost three more games all season.

Burrow said Rodgers “played great all year,” and deserved the MVP trophy after throwing 37 touchdowns with only four interceptions. 

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

Joe BurrowSuper BowlAaron Rodgers
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Winter Olympics Super Bowl LVI Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us