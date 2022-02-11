Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow knows the level he has to reach if he wants to be an NFL great.

“I’m chasing Aaron Rodgers to be the best,” said Burrow. “He’s been doing it for a long time.”

Joe Burrow first says Aaron Rodgers has been best player in NFL, then adds Mahomes and Brady. Says he’s chasing Rodgers. pic.twitter.com/tO1eLSBcYx — Al Butler (@ALaboutSports) February 11, 2022

Rodgers won his fourth MVP award this season after leading the Green Bay Packers to a 13-4 regular-season record before they crashed out of the playoffs to the 49ers.

That same night, Burrow won Comeback Player of the Year. Burrow overcame a grueling knee injury during his rookie year to lead the Bengals to their first Super Bowl since 1982.

Burrow saw Rodgers’ greatness firsthand as the Bengals fell to the Packers in overtime during Week 5. After that, the Packers only lost three more games all season.

Burrow said Rodgers “played great all year,” and deserved the MVP trophy after throwing 37 touchdowns with only four interceptions.