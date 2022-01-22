Bengals Take 9-6 Lead Into Halftime Against Titans in Divisional Game

The action continues in the Jungle.

The Cincinnati Bengals enter halftime with a 9-6 lead over the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

The Titans probably envisioned a smoother start to the game, but after Ryan Tannehill's play-action pick on the first play, the Bengals turned the interception into three points.

The Titans would follow up with a touchdown in the 2nd quarter as Derrick Henry got his 4th career rush TD in the playoffs.

Joe Burrow had a rough first half against the Titans' defense, as he was sacked five times in the 1st half. Ja'Marr Chase, on the other hand, is off to a fast start with a 57-yard reception in the 1st quarter.

Ja'Marr. Chase.



Watch on CBS pic.twitter.com/EDohbrWLoq — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) January 22, 2022

Bengals closed out their final scoring drive of the half with a field goal to take the lead.