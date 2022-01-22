NFL Playoffs

Bengals Take 9-6 Lead Into Halftime Against Titans in Divisional Game

The Tennessee Titans trail 9-6 at halftime as the Cincinnati Bengals take the lead.

By Marsha Green

USA Today

The action continues in the Jungle.

The Cincinnati Bengals enter halftime with a 9-6 lead over the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The Titans probably envisioned a smoother start to the game, but after Ryan Tannehill's play-action pick on the first play, the Bengals turned the interception into three points.

The Titans would follow up with a touchdown in the 2nd quarter as Derrick Henry got his 4th career rush TD in the playoffs.

Joe Burrow had a rough first half against the Titans' defense, as he was sacked five times in the 1st half. Ja'Marr Chase, on the other hand, is off to a fast start with a 57-yard reception in the 1st quarter.

Bengals closed out their final scoring drive of the half with a field goal to take the lead.

This article tagged under:

NFL PlayoffsNFLCincinnati BengalsTennessee Titans
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us