Cincinnati Rookie Kicker Stays on Field to See Halftime Show, Then Ties an All-Time Record

After the first 30 minutes of the Super Bowl, most players return to the locker room for an extended halftime debrief, getting one last pep talk from their coaches before the most important half-hour of the NFL season.

Cincinnati rookie kicker Evan McPherson, apparently, didn't need an extra hype speech for this one, as he was captured staying out to watch the halftime show along with the thousands of other cheering fans.

A few minutes later, back into the action, he then matched the legendary Adam Vinatieri for the most field goals in a single NFL postseason.

McPherson made his second of the Super Bowl with a 38-yarder with 10:15 left in the third quarter. That gave the Bengals a 20-13 lead over the Los Angeles Rams as they got points off Matthew Stafford’s second interception.

The rookie the Bengals drafted with the fifth pick out of Florida now has 14 field goals this postseason. That matches the NFL record set by Vinatieri in 2006.

The Super Bowl LVI halftime show featured a star-studded hip-hop lineup, including some special guests.
