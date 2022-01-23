Cooper Kupp

Cooper Kupp Left Open For 70-Yard Touchdown vs. Buccaneers

The wideout gave the Rams a two-touchdown lead over the Bucs

By Max Molski

USA TODAY Sports

Hey Tampa Bay, you might want to cover No. 10 on the blue team.

Down 10-3, the Buccaneers let Cooper Kupp, who won the NFL’s receiving “Triple Crown” this season, free for a 70-yard touchdown.

The Rams receiver led the league in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns during the regular season, and he added to his playoff stats with the game-breaking score.

The Buccaneers’ frustration boiled over after the play, as linebacker Lavonte David was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct for slamming his helmet. 

With the Rams’ offense rolling early, Tom Brady and the Buccaneers have a long way to go to keep their season alive.

This article tagged under:

Cooper KuppNFLLos Angeles RamsNFL Playoffs
