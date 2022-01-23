Ndamukong Suh Forces Late Rams Fumble, Sets Up Game-Tying Touchdown

In a fourth quarter filled with fumbles, Ndamukong Suh made one of the biggest defensive plays of Sunday’s divisional round game between the Bucs and Rams.

Up 27-20 and up against a Bucs team that could only stop the clock with the two-minute warning, the Rams put the ball in Cam Akers’ hands. The running back got a three-yard gain on a first down, but his second carry ended up on the Raymond James Stadium grass thanks to Suh.

Lavonte David came away with the recovery to give Tampa Bay the ball at the opposing 30-yard line. The Buccaneers then scored the tying touchdown with 42 seconds left.

It was the fourth Rams turnover of the game, and it could prove to be the most costly.