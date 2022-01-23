Rams, Buccaneers Fumble on Back-To-Back Plays

The fourth quarter of Sunday’s divisional round contest between the Rams and Buccaneers went off the rails in a hurry.
The two teams traded fumbles on back-to-back plays, with Tampa Bay ultimately getting the ball near midfield.
The chaos began when Von Miller strip-sacked Tom Brady. The edge rusher, who the Rams acquired midseason, also gathered the loose ball and gave Los Angeles the ball at the Tampa Bay 25-yard line.
It didn’t take long for the Bucs to get the ball back, though. Rams center Brian Allen sailed a snap past Matthew Stafford. Jason Pierre-Paul tracked down the ball and set the Buccaneers up at the Rams’ 45-yard line.
Down 27-13, the Bucs were poised to put up more points on the board, but their drive ended with a controversial turnover on downs.