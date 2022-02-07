Road Closures, Parking and Getting Around LA: Here's Your Playbook for Super Bowl Week Traffic

Drivers planning to visit downtown Los Angeles and Inglewood this week might want to call an audible.

Traffic will be heavier than usual in those areas as Super Bowl fans arrive from around the country to watch the Bengals and Rams. And, the traffic blitz won't just be on Super Bowl Sunday. The NFL Super Bowl Experience will draw a crowd to downtown LA later this week.

So, here's your playbook for getting around during Super Bowl week in Inglewood and downtown Los Angeles.

When is the Super Bowl?

Super Bowl kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. California time Sunday, but street closures go into effect in Inglewood before then.

What roads are closed near SoFi Stadium in Inglewood?

Here is a list of planned street restrictions in the area around SoFi Stadium, the site of the Super Bowl.

Yukon Avenue from Century Boulevard to Stadium Drive will close from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday.

Lanes will be restricted on Prairie Avenue from Victory Street to Touchdown Drive from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday.

Stadium Drive from Doty Avenue to the entrance of the Panhandle Lot will be closed from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday.

Northbound lanes of Prairie from Century to Arbor Vitae Street will be closed from 1 a.m. Sunday to 2 a.m. Monday.

Century Boulevard from Yukon to Airport Boulevard will have lane closures from 7 a.m. Sunday to 2 a.m. Monday.

The curb lane of 98th Street from Bellanca Avenue to just east of Flying Food Group will be closed from 7 a.m. Sunday to 2 a.m. Monday.

Kareem Court will be restricted from Manchester Avenue to Pincay Drive from 10 a.m. Sunday to 1 a.m. Monday.

Lane closures will be in place on Manchester Avenue from Prairie to Crenshaw Boulevard from 4 p.m. Sunday to 2 a.m. Monday.

Pincay Drive from Prairie Avenue to Kareem Court will be restricted all day Sunday until 2 a.m. Monday.

Northbound lanes of Prairie Avenue from 106th Street to Century Boulevard will be restricted from 4 p.m. Sunday until 2 a.m. Monday.

Here's a map with lane and street closures.

How should I get to SoFi Stadium?

Flying in to LAX from out of town? Get your bearings by looking out the plane window. You'll see the unmistakable SoFi Stadium not long before landing. The stadium is about three miles east of the airport.

Inglewood city officials say many people attending Sunday's game will be traveling to the stadium in shuttles. If that's the case, traffic on Sunday could actually be lighter than it was on game days during the season.

Click here for shuttle information. Click here for parking information.

The city urged people not attending the game to avoid the area. Permit-parking restrictions will be strictly enforced.

Here's what to know about getting around downtown LA during Super Bowl week.

What's happening in downtown LA during Super Bowl week?

If you're visiting downtown Los Angeles this week, especially near the Convention Center, the place will be buzzing. That's because the NFL Super Bowl Experience is in town Thursday through Saturday.

The Super Bowl Experience is an interactive football-themed attraction that was open over the weekend. Fans can get player autographs, take photographs with the Vince Lombardi trophy and play interactive games. The event will also include sponsor displays and giveaways, youth football clinics and the NFL Shop presented by Visa.

And, on top of that, the Lakers are at Crypto.com Arena Tuesday night to face the NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks. The Clippers are out of town and the Kings have the week off.

How should I get to the NFL Super Bowl Experience?

Metro is highly recommended. Parking could be difficult in and around the Convention Center.

Metro's rail system stops near the Convention Center. Get there by taking the A (Blue) Line train, E (Expo) Line train or J (Silver) Line bus to Pico Station, or walk a few more blocks from the 7th Street/Metro Center Station. Super Bowl Experience visitors can received 50 percent off their Metro ticket price -- just show your TAP Pass at the Convention Center box office.

Metrolink is offering an $8 Super Bowl Experience ticket, available through the Metrolink App.