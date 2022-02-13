Super Bowl Fan Fashion at SoFi Stadium

Bengals and Rams fans show their colors at Super Bowl LVI

A Cincinnati Bengals fan looks on outside the stadium
Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images
A Cincinnati Bengals fan looks on outside the stadium before Super Bowl LVI against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California.
A Rams fan with a highly decorated hat poses
rian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
A Rams fan with a highly decorated hat poses for a photo prior to Super Bowl LVI between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams on Feb. 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.
Two Bengals fans pose
Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Two Bengals fans pose for a photo prior to Super Bowl LVI between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams on Feb. 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.
A Rams fan walks with his baby
Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
A Rams fan walks with his baby strapped to him outside of SoFi Stadium before Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022 in Inglewood, CA.
Fans attend Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium
Rob Carr/Getty Images
Fans attend Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California.
A Rams fans attend Super Bowl LVI
Getty Images
Fans attend Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California.
A Bengals fan smiles for a photo
Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
A Bengals fan smiles for a photo prior to Super Bowl LVI between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams on Feb. 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.
A Rams and Bengals fan poses
Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
A Rams and Bengals fan poses for a photo before the Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022 in Inglewood, CA.
Cincinnati Bengals super fan Tony Da Tiger poses
Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Cincinnati Bengals super fan Tony Da Tiger poses for a photo prior to Super Bowl LVI between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams on Feb. 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.
Los Angeles Rams fans pose
Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images
Los Angeles Rams fans pose outside the stadium before Super Bowl LVI against the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California.
A masked Bengal fan looks on
Jon Cherry/Getty Images
A masked Bengal fan looks on and shouts at The Banks Riverfront Entertainment District on Feb. 13, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Fans are gathering to watch the Cincinnati Bengals play the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI.
A Los Angeles Rams fan poses
Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images
A Los Angeles Rams fan poses outside the stadium before Super Bowl LVI against the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California.
