Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show in Pictures

Performances from Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, 50 Cent, and Kendrick Lamar.

Snoop Dogg performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show
Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images
Snoop Dogg performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California.
Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre perform
Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images
Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre perform during the halftime show of Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Feb.13, 2022.
Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg perform
Rob Carr/Getty Images
Dr. Dre (L) and Snoop Dogg perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California.
Mary J. Blige performs
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
Mary J. Blige performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California.
Mary J. Blige performs
Rob Carr/Getty Images
Mary J. Blige performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California.
50 Cent performs
Steph Chambers/Getty Images
50 Cent performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California.
Eminem, with Anderson Paak on drums
Rob Carr/Getty Images
Eminem, with Anderson .Paak on drums, performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California.
Eminem and Dr. Dre perform
Rob Carr/Getty Images
Eminem and Dr. Dre perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California.
Kendrick Lamar performs
Steph Chambers/Getty Images
Kendrick Lamar performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California.
Dr. Dre (L) and Kendrick Lamar perform
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
Dr. Dre (L) and Kendrick Lamar perform during the halftime show of Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Feb. 13, 2022.
Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent, and Snoop Dogg perform
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
(L-R) Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent, and Snoop Dogg perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California.
