Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show in Pictures Performances from Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, 50 Cent, and Kendrick Lamar. Published 4 hours ago • Updated 3 hours ago Published 4 hours ago • Updated 3 hours ago Photo by Rob Carr/Getty ImagesSnoop Dogg performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty ImagesSnoop Dogg and Dr. Dre perform during the halftime show of Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Feb.13, 2022. Rob Carr/Getty ImagesDr. Dre (L) and Snoop Dogg perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. Gregory Shamus/Getty ImagesMary J. Blige performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. Rob Carr/Getty ImagesMary J. Blige performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. Steph Chambers/Getty Images50 Cent performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. Rob Carr/Getty ImagesEminem, with Anderson .Paak on drums, performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. Rob Carr/Getty ImagesEminem and Dr. Dre perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. Steph Chambers/Getty ImagesKendrick Lamar performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty ImagesDr. Dre (L) and Kendrick Lamar perform during the halftime show of Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Feb. 13, 2022. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images(L-R) Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent, and Snoop Dogg perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California.