This NFL Rule Means Rams Aren't Home Team for Super Bowl LVI

The Los Angeles Rams will be in their home building for Super Bowl LVI. They reportedly will even be in their own locker room for the game. However, they won’t be the actual “home” team on Feb. 13.

Wait, what?

Thanks to an NFL rule, that distinction will instead go to the AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals, who will have to travel over 2,000 miles to get to SoFi Stadium.

How does the NFL determine the home team for the Super Bowl? Well, “home” and “away” teams for the Super Bowl alternate between conferences each year, and this year the home designation goes to the AFC.

Up until last season, the difference between being the “home” or “away” team was mostly ceremonial. However, the 2020 Tampa Bay Buccaneers made history by becoming the first team to ever play a Super Bowl at their home stadium. The Bucs were the actual “home” team for Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium, as well, since it was a year in which the NFC representative got the designation.

So, what do the Bengals gain from being the “home” team in the Rams’ stadium? They get to choose the uniforms they will wear.

As far as benefits of being the “away” team, the Rams get to call the coin toss at the beginning of the game, along with overtime if necessary.

After 54 Super Bowls without a team playing in its home venue, teams have accomplished the feats in back-to-back seasons. Now, the Rams will attempt to become the first “away” team to win the Super Bowl in their own stadium.