Titans QB Ryan Tannehill Throws Pick on First Play of the Game Vs. Bengals

Tennessee Titans QB Ryan Tannehill probably wants to hit the restart button for the beginning of his postseason.

On the very first play of the game, Tannehill threw a pick to Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates III. The Titans signal caller was attempting to hit wide receiver Julio Jones, but Bates III read it the entire way, coming up with the pick.

It could have been worse for the Titans, as the Bengals' offense managed just a field goal off the play, but it's still not the start the No. 1 seed in the AFC was looking for in the divisional round.

Bates III recorded just one interception during the regular season while Tannehill tied his career-high with seven.