Watch the Best 2022 Super Bowl Commercials Released So Far

The matchup on the field for Super Bowl XLI is set, but some of the highly-anticipated commercials for the game are gearing up for surprise reveals.

As the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams prepare for the Super Bowl on Feb. 13, many advertisers are pulling out all the stops to entertain fans between moments of on-field action.

Along with the halftime show — which will feature an ensemble of Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar — this year's ad slate hopes to attract viewers beyond regular football fans with A-list celebrities, polished vignettes and at least a few classic favorites.

And you don't have to wait until the big game to check out some of the best commercials, as many brands have already begun releasing their full ads online, while others are teasing a bigger reveal for their top-dollar slots on Feb. 13.

How Much Does a Super Bowl Ad Cost in 2022 Anyway?

While NBC — the Super Bowl's broadcaster this year — does not report the price of every ad, an executive in September said sales were going at a "record pace" and recent 30-second spots at the time had sold for $6.5 million.

"As of today, we only have a few units left, and we’re purposely holding them back," said Dan Lovinger, executive vice president of advertising sales for NBC Sports Group, in a conference call on Sept. 8.

CBS in 2021 sold Super Bowl ads for an average of $5.6 million, Bloomberg reported last year.

Lovinger said the number of ads aired during the game would likely be between 80 and 90, similar to previous years.

Here are some of those best Super Bowl ads released so far:

AT&T | 'A Lot in Common': Demi Moore and Mila Kunis High School Reunion

Mila Kunis and Demi Moore are famously connected, as both have married actor Ashton Kutcher (Moore 2005 to 2013, Kunis 2015 to the present). But who knew they had something in common long before that? As the two attend an awards ceremony for their shared high school alma mater, each painfully discovers they might not be the “most admired” alum from the school.

Booking.com | 'Idris Calls His Legendary Spokes-Blokes for Advice' (TEASER)

While the buzz around Idris Elba taking on the role of James Bond is still a fast-flying rumor, he's definitely set to appear in his first Super Bowl ad. To prepare, he calls a couple of commercial legends for advice: Jonathan Goldsmith, “The Most Interesting Man in the World” for Dos Equis beer, and Isaiah Musafa, “The Man Your Man Could Smell Like” for Old Spice. But their first ideas might not be exactly what he was looking for.

Budweiser | Super Bowl Teaser 2022 With Clydesdales (TEASER)

It's just five seconds of footage, but this quick clip should get fans of Budweiser's iconic Clydesdales excited for their return on gameday. For the first time since the company introduced Bud Light in 1983, Anheuser-Busch didn't run an ad for Budweiser during the Super Bowl in 2021, instead donating the money it would have spent to COVID-19 vaccination awareness efforts. It seems the Scottish horses are back for the beer brand in 2022.

Cheetos | 'Questions' With Megan Thee Stallion (TEASER)

It's hard to know exactly what Cheetos has planned for Megan Thee Stallion as she arrives to shoot her commercial, but it seems animals — a lot of them — are definitely involved, as she's peppered with questions to get inside.

Doritos | 'Paw Prints' With Charlie Puth (TEASER)

The "Flamin' Hot" mystery heats up even further with Doritos' teaser starring Charlie Puth, who enters into a very bizarre scene in his movie set trailer. Frito-Lay, the company that owns both Cheetos and Doritos, appears to be linking the two snack foods together via their Flamin' Hot flavor.

Irish Spring | 'Welcome to Irish Spring' (TEASER)

With its first-ever Super Bowl spot, the soap brand shows a man arriving at a utopian spring — Irish Spring, of course. But what secrets await?

Lay’s | 'Big Fan' (TEASER)

Lay's continues its strange set of commercial trailers with its famous bagged chip brand, as a manic fan chants/sings "oh Seth Rogen, where are you?" as he stares intently at a shrine adorned with bags Lay's chips and photos of Rogen.

Lay's | 'What Are We Doing?' With Seth Rogen and Paul Rudd

"We're teasing commercials now? That's a thing?" Rogen asks Paul Rudd as they sit side by side in a classic convertible and fittingly snack on "classic" Lay's chips. Yes, it appears that way.

Michelob ULTRA | 'Peyton's Ready' (TEASER)

Peyton Manning hasn't played an NFL game since January 2016, but the legendary quarterback appears to be gearing up for his debut in a new spot — and at the aptly named "Superior Bowl."

PepsiCo | 'Road to Super Bowl LVI' With Mannings, Jerome Bettis, Terry Bradshaw, Victor Cruz

Peyton and Eli Manning continue their decades-long brotherly bickering as they snack and sip ahead of the Super Bowl. When a few NFL friends show up looking to head to the stadium in Los Angeles, a rambunctious road trip begins.

Rakuten | 'Evil Laugh' With Hannah Waddingham (TEASER)

Hannah Waddingham of "Ted Lasso" practices her most sinister cackle in this teaser for the cash back company — but you'll have to tune in on gameday to "See who gets the last laugh," this video says.

Enfamil | 'Expected: February 13. Born: 6 Weeks Early.'

Enfamil says its ad, which was posted online weeks ahead of the game, won’t actually appear in the Super Bowl — but that’s the point. The formula and nutrients company created this video to highlight its effort in supporting babies born prematurely, including Mekhi Becton, a tackle for the New York Jets. As the narrator says, “we believe every kickoff should be great; even an early one.”