Super Bowl LVI Betting Odds: Spread, Over/Under, and Money Line Bets For the Big Game

Los Angeles is ready for Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA, but they're not the only city that's ready for the big game next Sunday.

Las Vegas, which will host both the NHL All-Star Game and the NFL Pro Bowl this weekend, has its eyes set on Super Bowl LVI as well.

No, the Raiders aren't playing in the Super Bowl, but despite the prevalence of online sportsbooks across the globe, Sin City is still the place to be when it comes to sports gambling.

The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals will meet on February 13, 2022 in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium, and plenty of wagers are being placed on both teams as we speak. Infamous Houston Astros fan Jim "Mattress Mack" Mcingvale even placed a $4.5 million bet on the Bengals on Thursday.

If you're interested in placing a wager on the game, or simply are curious what the oddsmakers have set the lines at we've got you covered.

Who is favorite to win Super Bowl LVI?

The Los Angeles Rams are currently the favorites to win Super Bowl LVI with the Cincinnati Bengals listed as the underdogs. The Rams opened as 3.5-point favorites, but are currently 4-point favorites according to PointsBet.

How do I wager on who will win the Super Bowl?

If you don't want to bet the spread (i.e. the 4 points the Rams are giving up), then you can place a bet on what is known as the money line. The money line is essentially a wager placed on which team will the game outright. As favorites, the Los Angeles Rams are currently -200 on the money line. That means that you would have to bet $200 on the Rams to win the game in order to win $100 if they do.

The Cincinnati Bengals are currently +165 on the money line. That means if you bet $100 that the Bengals would win the Super Bowl, and they do, it would pay out $165 in return.

What if I don't want to bet on the spread or the money line?

If you don't want to bet the spread or the money line, but still want to place a wager on the outcome of the game itself, then you can place a bet on the total score of the game known as the over/under. The over/under is a total points line established by sportsbooks to determine what the final score will be.

Currently, the over/under for Super Bowl LVI is 48.5 points. That line has moved anywhere between 48-50 points in recent days. For example, if you place a $110 dollar wager on the final score being over 48.5 points, and the Rams beat the Bengals 27-24, then the total points scored would be 51. In that case, you would win $100.

Can the lines change?

Yes, the lines change and fluctuate on a daily basis depending on where the majority of the money is coming in, or something like an injury or suspension occurs that the sportsbooks believe could alter the outcome of the game. The Los Angeles Rams opened as 3.5-point favorites, but that has fluctuated in the days following the NFC Championship Game, with the spread moving as high as 4.5 points in favor of the Rams at some sportsbooks.

How have the teams performed compared to the betting odds this year?

The Cincinnati Bengals finished the NFL regular season with a record of 10-7 and won the AFC North division. They won all three playoff games en route to Super Bowl LVI and are currently 13-7 on the season. Ironically, that is their same record this season against the spread (ATS) and straight up against the money line. That means that when they were favored by a certain amount of points or underdogs, they covered the spread 13 times this season, and did not cover the spread seven times this season.

For example, in the AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Bengals were 7-point underdogs. They won the game in overtime 27-24, and not only covered the spread, but one straight up as well.

On the flip side, in the NFC Championship game, the Los Angeles Rams were listed as 3.5-point favorites over the San Francisco 49ers, just as they are for Super Bowl LVI. They defeated the 49ers 20-17 to advance to the Super Bowl, but they did not cover the spread. In order to cover the spread, they would have needed to win the game by 4 points or more.

This season, the NFC West champion Rams are 15-5 overall, including the playoffs, and a little worse, 11-9 against the spread. That means there have been a handful of times this season where even though the Rams may have won the game, they did not win by enough points to cover the line, or when they were underdogs and lost, they lost by more points then they were receiving on the spread.

If you do decide to bet on Super Bowl LVI, remember to gamble responsibly and never wager more than you can afford.

Super Bowl LVI is scheduled to kickoff at 3:30PM PT on February 13, 2022 from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA on NBC.

