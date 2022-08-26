Tennis Star Nick Kyrgios Shares Favorite Food Routines at Citi Taste of Tennis

Nick Kyrgios has been dominating the tennis court and his success is reflected in his food selections.

The 27-year-old Australian has won seven singles titles in his career to go with four doubles championships, and he’s looking to have a strong 2022 U.S. Open showing after winning the doubles tournament at the Australian Open earlier this year.

Once ranked the 13th-best men’s singles player in the world, his best ever position, staying in shape for every tournament is not easy. One has to maintain a healthy, well-balanced diet year-round to sustain fine form when swinging the racket.

So how does Kyrgios do it? He shared his go-to food routines at the Citi Taste of Tennis event ahead of his first match at the U.S. Open on Monday, but he won’t be eating too much before his matches.

“Honestly I don’t like eating too much before I play,” Kyrgios said on his favorite pre-match meal. “I try to just snack on bananas and stuff before I get out there.”

But that changes after his matches. Krygios said he tends to eat “a lot of seafood and a lot of rice” as his favorite post-match meal. So much so that he would eat salmon for the rest of his life if he could only pick one meal to munch on.

“I’m a massive salmon lover. Love it,” he said.

Along with not eating before his matches, Kyrgios maintains a disciplined diet in general. He does not get in a cheat meal every now and then, and he stays away from meat and dairy products.

“I love animals too much,” he explained.

Kyrgios kicks off the 2022 U.S. Open against fellow Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis, with whom he won the doubles tournament at the 2022 Australian Open.

Though he won’t be eating too much before he plays, he’ll have to feast against his opponents if he wants to hoist the trophy in New York.