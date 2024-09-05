2024 US Open semifinals how to watch, preview, schedule

The final stages of the 2024 U.S. Open are upon us.

It has been a whirlwind of a tournament with early exits from favorites Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff. On the plus side, four Americans (2 men, and 2 women) have emerged victorious to reach the semifinals for the first time at the U.S. Open since 2003.

Two brand-new champions will be crowned this weekend in New York.

Here's everything you need to know about the remaining tennis action:

Who is in the U.S. Open men’s semifinals?

The first men's semifinal is between Jannik Sinner and Jack Draper. The second match features Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe.

When is the U.S. Open men’s semifinals?

The Sinner-Draper matchup is set for 3 p.m. ET while the Fritz-Tiafoe showdown is at 7 p.m. ET.

How to watch the U.S. Open men’s semifinals

Coverage of the men's semifinals will be available on ESPN.

You can stream the entire tournament with a live TV service provider or watch on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Android TV, iOS and Android Devices.

Who is in the U.S. Open women's semifinals?

The first women's semifinal is between Emma Navarro and Aryna Sabalenka. The second match features Jessica Pegula and Karolina Muchova.

When is the U.S. Open women's semifinals?

The Navarro-Sabalenka matchup is set for 7 p.m. ET while the Pegula-Muchova will follow.

How to watch the U.S. Open women's semifinals

Coverage of the women's semifinals will be available on ESPN.

Who is in the U.S. Open men’s final?

The men's final will be between the winners of Sinner-Draper and Fritz-Tiafoe.

How to watch the U.S. Open men’s final

The men's final will be on Sunday with coverage on ABC beginning at 2 p.m. ET.

Who is in the U.S. Open women’s final?

The women's final will be between the winners of Navarro-Sabalenka and Pegula-Muchova.

How to watch the U.S. Open women’s final

The women's final will be on Saturday with coverage on ESPN beginning at 4 p.m. ET.

