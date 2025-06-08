It took more than five hours, five sets and three tiebreaks, but Carlos Alcaraz has done it again.

The 22-year-old Spaniard completed an improbable comeback to win the French Open final over Jannik Sinner on Sunday, 4-6, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (2).

It was the first time in Alcaraz's career that he overcome a two-set deficit to win (0-8), and it came when he needed it most. The No. 2 seed has now won back-to-back French Opens and five grand slams overall (2022 U.S. Open, 2023 and 2024 Wimbledon, 2024 and 2025 French Open).

The top-seeded Sinner had won 21 straight sets to begin the tournament before dropping three straight in the final. The 23-year-old Italian was seeking his fourth grand slam overall (2024 US Open, 2024 and 2025 Australian Open) and third in a row.

Sinner had triple championship point in the fourth set, but was unable to close it out as he lost in a major final for the first time in his young career. Instead, it's Alcaraz who remains perfect in major finals (5-0).

The opening set began with a battle, as the players went back-and-forth in a 12-minute game with deuce five times before Sinner took it. Alcaraz broke Sinner's serve to pull ahead 3-2 before Sinner quickly returned the favor to even the set at three and then again to win the set 6-4.

Alcaraz's energy appeared to be wavering throughout much of the second set, as Sinner jumped ahead 3-0 and 5-2. Then, the tide turned as Alcaraz broke Sinner's serve and eventually forced a tiebreak. The Italian took control in the decisive battle, winning 7-4 in the tiebreak to claim the second set.

In the third set, Alcaraz fought back to make things interesting. He pulled ahead 5-2 and held on to win 6-4 as Sinner finally showed some signs of fatigue. Sinner fought back in the fourth set, breaking Alcaraz to pull ahead 4-3. Alcaraz later saved triple championship point to stay alive and then broke serve to even the set at five, eventually forcing a tiebreak -- which he won 7-3 as the crowd rallied behind him.

Sinner was laboring throughout the fifth set as his body wore down. Alcaraz broke serve to lead 1-0, then each side held to make it 5-4 as Alcaraz served for the championship. Sinner wasn't ready to go home yet, as he broke Alcaraz to even the set at five apiece. That led to another tiebreak -- which Alcaraz dominated. He jumped out to a 7-0 lead and cruised to a 10-2 win to clinch the title.

Sinner returned to the court last month after a three-month suspension for a positive drug test (Clostebol). He hasn't beaten Alcaraz since 2023 -- now losing their last five head-to-head matchups. The two faced off at Roland-Garros last year, with Alcaraz winning a five-set thriller in the semifinals.

With another Coupe des Mousquetaires in hand, Alcaraz has won five grand slam titles despite just turning 22 last month -- matching fellow Spaniard Rafael Nadal's mark. Roger Federer and Novak Njokovic had just one grand slam before turning 23.

Next up for Alcaraz is a chance at a historic three-peat in London, with Wimbledon set for next month. He has won the last two titles on the grass courts.