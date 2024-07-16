Teoscar Hernandez has made Home Run Derby history.

The Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star became the first player in franchise history to win the annual Home Run Derby at the Major League Baseball All-Star Game.

It was a warm July evening in Arlington, Texas, but with the roof closed at Globe Life Field, the temperature controlled, and the new rules in place, Hernandez was fueled by the roar of the crowd in his quest for history.

Hernandez's quest for history did not start out well. He was the fourth player to step into the batter's box, as the two-time All-Star was competing in his first-ever Home Run Derby.

Hernandez started hot, homering in four of the first five swings he took in an efficient firs 30 seconds. He slowed down over the remaining 2:30 of regular, but finished with a flurry, belting six long balls in the bonus round giving him a first-round total of 19 home runs.

At the time, that mark was good for third place overall, but with four participants still remaining, including former champion Pete Alonso, and Atlanta Braves slugger Marcell Ozuna still to go, the odds of Hernandez advancing to the semifinals seemed slim.

However, three of the next four participants all struggled, including Alonzo and Ozuna, who were both eliminated. When the dust settled on the first round, Hernandez had just survived. Advancing to the semifinals by just one homer.

In the second round, the rules changed, and Hernandez no longer had to post a high total, but instead beat out a singular opponent in Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm, who hit a derby-high 21 home runs in Round One.

Hernandez went first, with each swing, the ball soaring into the night sky, and disappearing into a sea of ecstatic fans. Hernandez struggled to start, but took a timeout halfway through his round, and the rest must have reinvigorated him because he was red-hot after that. He slugged seven homers in a nine-pitch span and added another homer in the bonus round to give him a semifinal score of 14.

After hitting the most homers in the entire competition, Bohm started hot to start his second round, despite resting over an hour between swings. However, Bohm began to fade down the stretch, and couldn't muster the big swing that would send him to the finals in his final few pitches. Instead, he had also finished Round Two with 14 homers and the two National League competitors would be headed for a swing-off.

Prior to the swing-off, Hernandez had said he was out of gas, and couldn't possibly hit any more home runs.

The Dodgers' slugger mustered the strength to hit two more in the three-pitch swing off. With each home run, he proved his power was undeniable, his determination unwavering. He rose above his exhaustion to get the better of Bohm and advance to the Finals.

The Finals matchup would be difficult for Hernandez. Not only was he going up against Kansas City Royals slugger Bobby Witt Jr., who hit 37 home runs through the first two rounds, more than Hernandez had hit, but he was going up against a hometown hero in Witt Jr. who was born and raised in nearby Colleyville, TX.

With the stakes high, the pressure immense, and the crowd against him, Hernandez had to go first, and he once again mustered the strength and energy to match his semifinal round total of 14 home runs. Now, all he could do was sit back and watch Witt Jr.

Witt Jr. reached 13 home runs with two outs still remaining in the bonus round. The hometown hero just needed one more big swing to tie Hernandez and two to be crowned the champion in front of a plethora of family and friends. But with his last swing, Witt Jr. hit a ball to straightaway center that hit off the base of the wall, missing the tying homer by inches and handing Hernadez the title that would etch his name into the annals of Dodgers history.

"I was feeling the pressure," said Hernandez as he watched Witt Jr. in that final round. "I'm going to be honest, when he [Witt Jr.] was one shy of me with two outs left, I was feeling the pressure."

As the last ball bounced off the base of the wall, Hernandez unleashed a smile that radiated relief and happiness. He had done it. He had become the first Dodgers player in 37 years of the competition to win the annual Home Run Derby. A feat that will forever be remembered in the long history of the Dodgers. The victory was not just a personal triumph but a historic moment for the Dodgers franchise, a team with a storied past but one that had never before seen a player conquer this iconic event.

"This is amazing," said Hernandez after winning the 2024 Home Run Derby. "Everything that I'm feeling right now, there's no words to describe it, especially in front of my family and friends."

Hernandez's journey from free agent six months ago to Derby Champion was as impressive as his performance on the field.

Signed by the Dodgers in the offseason, he has quickly become a fan favorite, known for his humility, hard work, and of course, his ability to crush baseballs with seemingly effortless power. His path was not without challenges, but each obstacle only fueled his desire to succeed, and he's done so in Dodger blue.

Hernandez has more clutch hits than anyone else on the team and is second in home runs to NL-leader Shohei Ohtani.

His 62 RBI are the seventh most in the NL, and also second on the team behind Ohtani. Ironically, Ohtani was offered the opportunity to compete in the Derby first, but with his rehab from offseason elbow surgery still ongoing, he passed, opening the door for Hernandez to compete, something the Dominican slugger has always wanted to do.

"It means a lot, I'm so grateful for every opportunity God has for me in this sport," said Hernandez.

The win was a testament to Hernandez's skill and dedication, but it was also a moment of joy and pride for his teammates, coaches, and the entire Dodgers community. The Home Run Derby had long been a stage for baseball's greatest sluggers, and now, Teoscar Hernandez had firmly planted the Dodgers' flag on that stage.

In the aftermath of his victory, Hernandez stood on the field, holding the trophy high above his head, a smile of pure elation on his face. The fans chanted his name, the flashbulbs of cameras capturing the moment from every angle. It was a night that encapsulated the magic of baseball, a night when a player’s dreams came true under the bright lights of a midsummer classic.

As Hernandez soaked in the applause, his mind likely wandered back to the countless hours of practice, the early mornings and late nights, the sacrifices and the support from loved ones that had brought him to this pinnacle. It was a moment of personal triumph, yes, but also a moment of gratitude and recognition of all who had helped him along the way.