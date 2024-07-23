Teoscar Hernández has 3 hits, drives in 3 runs as Dodgers defeat Giants 3-2 for 4th straight win

Teoscar Hernández had three hits and three RBIs, including a go-ahead single in the eighth inning, and the Los Angeles Dodgers extended their winning streak to four games by beating the San Francisco Giants 3-2 Monday night.

Tyler Fitzgerald became the first Giants player to homer in four straight games since Brandon Belt did it twice in 2018. Fitzgerald connected on an elevated sinker from Ryan Yarbrough to tie it 2-all in the seventh.

River Ryan allowed one unearned run over 5 1/3 innings in his major league debut for the Dodgers. The 23-year-old right-hander, acquired from San Diego in a 2022 trade, gave up four hits with three walks and two strikeouts.

Hernández lined a base hit up the middle with two outs in the eighth to drive in Kiké Hernández, who got aboard with a leadoff double against Erik Miller (3-3).

Blake Treinen (4-2) pitched a scoreless eighth and Daniel Hudson earned his seventh save.

Teoscar Hernández went deep for the second straight game when he drove a low, inside slider from Giants starter Blake Snell into the left-field bleachers to even it at 1 in the fourth. It was his 21st homer of the season, which is fifth in the National League.

The slugger then gave the Dodgers a brief lead with an RBI single in the sixth.

The Giants struck first with two outs in the fourth when LaMonte Wade Jr. scored on Will Smith’s passed ball.

Snell went six innings and gave up two runs on four hits. The reigning NL Cy Young Award winner walked two and struck out four.

HONORING WILLIE

The Dodgers had a special video tribute to late Hall of Famer Willie Mays before the game. It was the Giants' first trip to Dodger Stadium since Mays died on June 18. Mays’ son, Michael, was in attendance.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Giants: Manager Bob Melvin said LHP Robbie Ray is on track to make his season debut Wednesday. Ray signed with San Francisco during the offseason after having Tommy John surgery on his left elbow last year. His last game in the majors was on March 31, 2023.

Dodgers: SS Miguel Rojas was out of the lineup due to right forearm tightness.

UP NEXT

Giants RHP Jordan Hicks (4-6, 3.79 ERA) is 0-5 in his last nine starts. The Dodgers will counter with rookie RHP Landon Knack (1-2, 3.23).